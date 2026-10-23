Detained at Delhi airport, Punjab CM Mann informs Assembly

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that he was first denied permission by the Centre for his France visit, and later he was detained for two hours by officials at the Delhi airport and asked to pay an arbitrary Rs 50,000 challan despite nothing objectionable being found in his belongings.

The Chief Minister questioned the concentration of decision-making powers with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, revealing that even fellow Election Commissioners were not consulted on key decisions. Pointing out these actions as a pattern of retaliation, the Chief Minister further noted that the BJP government imposed the National Security Act (NSA) on a female student in violation of Supreme Court directions.

Addressing the Assembly, CM Mann said, “As the Chief Minister of Punjab, I receive invitations for attracting foreign investment into Punjab. I have visited Japan and Korea, and the scale of investment that came from there is evident. I have also visited Germany, and companies such as CLAAS have brought their projects here.”

“Now, the world’s second-largest food fair is being held in France, with major brands from across the world participating. Markfed’s SOHNA has also set up its own stall there. There are around 150 stalls from India. Stalls from other states of India invited me to visit their stalls, and I visited all of them because they represent India. There are major businesses participating, including entrepreneurs associated with the food industry.”

The Chief Minister said, “I was not given permission by the Centre, so I approached the High Court. The High Court directed that the protocol be provided to me. While I was returning, I was asked to sit at Delhi Airport for two hours. I asked them to follow the protocol. Chief Ministers from all states are received through a protocol as well. “They asked me to have my belongings checked, and I complied with the inspection. Nothing objectionable was found among my belongings. After two hours, they asked me to leave. They told me that they were under pressure from above. They asked me to leave something or the other with them. They asked us to pay an arbitrary challan of Rs 50,000 as it was a matter of their jobs being lost.”

CM Mann said, “Who is the head of Customs at Delhi airport? Manish, the brother of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. This is how these people take revenge, targeting individuals anywhere.”

CM Mann concluded by stating, “Why should they worry when they have Gyanesh Kumar? Even the Election Commission has said that they're not being consulted; they make decisions on their own.”



