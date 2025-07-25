Dharmasthala: Kin seeks justice as 1986 Padmalatha case likely to be reopened

Mangaluru: Thirty-nine years after 19-year-old Padmalatha went missing under mysterious circumstances in Dharmasthala, her family is once again hoping for justice. Her sister Chandravathy has expressed her willingness to fully cooperate with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) if the 1986 case is reopened.

Padmalatha, a second PUC student, had left home in Ujire on December 22, 1986, to attend her college’s annual day programme, but never returned. Nearly 56 days later, skeletal remains were recovered in a forested area, with the hands and legs tied — raising strong suspicions of murder. The incident had triggered public outrage and the case was transferred to the CID. However, with no leads, it was eventually declared closed. “The formation of the SIT has renewed our hope,” said Chandravathy, adding that she is ready to support the investigation if the team takes up her sister’s case.

The case has drawn renewed attention after recent controversies in the region involving allegations of unmarked graves and missing persons.