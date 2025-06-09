DMK in panic mode after HM Shah’s visit to TN: Union Minister Murugan

Chennai: Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L. Murugan, on Monday claimed that the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu has gone into “panic mode” following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to the state.

In a strongly-worded statement, Murugan said, “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who once mocked that no matter how many ‘Shahs’ come to Tamil Nadu, the DMK cannot be shaken, now appears frozen in fear.”

He asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu are preparing to deliver a “final verdict” against what he described as a corrupt and misgoverned regime in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Murugan accused the DMK of rampant corruption, maladministration, and betrayal of public trust.

“From TASMAC scams estimated at over ₹35,000 crore, to blatant nepotism, the DMK regime has looted public wealth,” he alleged.

He also drew a parallel with the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and its alleged liquor policy scam, suggesting a pattern of misgovernance among Opposition-ruled states.

Further criticising the CM Stalin-led government, Murugan blamed the administration for worsening the condition of the poor, citing rising inflation, high unemployment, deterioration in law and order, and a spike in crimes against women.

“Liquor flows unchecked across the state, drug cartels flourish, and Scheduled Tribes are being criminalised under this oppressive regime,” he said.

Murugan also questioned the DMK’s oft-repeated claim of promoting Tamil language and culture.

“Despite all their rhetoric, the DMK has done nothing substantial to promote higher education in Tamil — particularly in technical fields like medicine and engineering,” he added.

Referring to the upcoming Murugan Devotees’ Conference in Thiruparankundram, the Union Minister described it as a “massive show of faith” and predicted a political transformation in the state.

“Just as we are witnessing victories in Odisha, Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, too, will soon follow. As Amit Shah said, 'we will not rest until the DMK is voted out,'” Murugan declared.