Doctors protest hits med services in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Medical services were affected in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday after government doctors and faculty members in medical colleges went on a one-day strike in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill. However, several government doctors attended to patients in OPDs at places like Bharatpur, Alwar and Udaipur.

