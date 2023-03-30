Doctors protest hits med services in Rajasthan
Highlights
Jaipur: Medical services were affected in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday after government doctors and faculty members in medical colleges went on a one-day strike in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill. However, several government doctors attended to patients in OPDs at places like Bharatpur, Alwar and Udaipur.
