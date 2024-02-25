Don’t blemish police uniform, department: Goa CM tells new recruits

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday appealed to the newly recruited police staff to respect the service pledge and to restrain from doing wrong deeds, which could blemish the department.

CM Sawant was speaking during the passing out parade of constables at Valpoi in North Goa.

“One thing everyone should keep in mind is that they should respect their police uniform. You should not engage yourself in any act that will blemish this uniform and department,” said CM Sawant, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio.

“We are here to serve the people, give them justice and maintain peace. Hence we should not infringe on these principles,” the CM cautioned.

“You should not commit any mistake while serving for the people because you have got training, legal knowledge and mental fitness,” he said.

“In the next 30 years of your service, you will have to face many challenges. By addressing those challenges you have to work and keep respect for the department,” CM Sawant said.

He said that the Home Department provides training at many stages and is also opting for new technologies to give better services and justice to the people.

Goa Police had drawn flak last year after one police constable was allegedly found working with criminals in the coastal state.

In August last year, the police had dismissed services of constable Vikas Kaushik, against whom Goa AAP MLA Venzy Viegas had sought action after alleging that he extorted businessmen and helped ‘chain snatchers’ to commit crimes for his 'share'.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas had raised the issue in the monsoon Assembly session and subsequently the constable was suspended.