Don’t fall prey to cyber traps, Goa CM urges youth

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday cautioned the youth about rising cases of cybercrime and urged them not to fall prey to the ‘trap’.

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday cautioned the youth about rising cases of cybercrime and urged them not to fall prey to the ‘trap’.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 5th Adivasi Vidhyarthi Sammelan in South Goa, Sawant said, “Cyber safety is very important now a days. People are getting trapped in it. Young people are getting trapped in it. They should not fall prey to cyber traps."

He said the youth don’t always understand the value of mobile phones, which is bought by their parents.

“Use mobile phones for good purpose, and be aware of cyber safety while operating them. Pass on the knowledge on cyber safety to others, so that they don’t fall prey to cyber traps,” he added.

Sawant also cautioned the youth about the gangs involved in cybercrimes, who trap innocent people.

“Cyber gangs are working from many places. Though we have a cyber security cell, you should take care and understand how to come out of such traps,” the Chief Minister said.

