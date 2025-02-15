Double-engine developing Lucknow as AI city: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that Lucknow is being developed not only as an Aero City but also as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) City under the leadership of the double-engine government. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated two major four-lane flyovers in Lucknow. CM said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is now equipped with modern facilities, providing every citizen with better infrastructure and public services.”

The inaugurated projects include the Indira Nagar Sector 25 to Khurram Nagar-Kalyanpur Flyover (3 km), built at a cost of Rs 270 crore, and the Polytechnic to Munshi Pulia Chauraha Flyover (2 km), constructed for Rs 170 crore. During the event, a total of 114 development projects worth Rs 588 crore were also inaugurated and foundation stones were laid for future initiatives.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Lucknow has been gifted development projects worth over Rs 1000 crore, including two major National Highway projects costing Rs 440 crore and state projects worth nearly Rs 600 crore. He highlighted that efforts are being made to develop Lucknow into a metro-level city with world-class infrastructure.