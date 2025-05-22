Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Hits Leh in Ladakh, No Damage Reported

A small earthquake shook Leh in Ladakh on Wednesday night. It had a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake happened at 11:46 PM on May 21, 2025. It was 10 kilometers deep.

The NCS posted this news on the social media site X.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 21/05/2025 23:46:59 IST, Lat: 34.54 N, Long: 78.38 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," it wrote on X.



So far, there is no news of damage or injury.











