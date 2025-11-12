ECoR to upgrade electrification in Sambalpur div

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is taking another step toward strengthening its traction power infrastructure with the upgradation of the electrification system in the Sambalpur Division. Under this initiative, the existing 1 X 25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) system will be upgraded to an advanced 2 X 25 KV system in the Singapur Road–Titlagarh section, including the Titlagarh–Badmal and Titlagarh–Muribahal triple line sections of the division.

The project covers 153 Route Kilometres (RKM) and 575 Track Kilometres (TKM) with an estimated cost of Rs 465.47 crore. It forms part of Railway Board initiative to modernise electric traction systems across Indian Railways, for which approximately Rs 12,000 crore has been allocated nationwide. The goal is to strengthen power supply infrastructure and enhance the capacity of electrified routes.

The 2 X 25 KV traction system is a technologically advanced configuration that transmits power at 50 KV and delivers 25 KV to trains through autotransformers installed at regular intervals. This setup ensures stable voltage, minimises power losses, and improves the overall operational efficiency of electric locomotives. Once implemented, the upgraded system will facilitate the seamless operation of semi-high-speed passenger trains and heavily loaded freight trains, enhancing reliability, hauling capacity and reducing maintenance requirements. The Singapur Road–Titlagarh corridor is a vital freight artery under East Coast Railway, serving as key route for transporting minerals, coal and other essential commodities. The adoption of the 2 X 25 KV system will significantly boost hauling power, improve voltage regulation, and accommodate future growth in both passenger and freight traffic. The ECoR sources said the system will also promote energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, aligning with Indian Railways’ vision of delivering greener and efficient transport solutions.