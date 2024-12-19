Live
Just In
ED raids premises of Pramila’s brother
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched premis-es linked to the deceased brother of a BJD MLA as part of a money launder-ing investigation, official sources said.
The house and some other locations linked to late Khirod Malik, brother of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator Pramila Malik, in Sambalpur are being raid-ed, the sources said. A response from the MLA could not be obtained imme-diately.
Pramila Malik is a seven-time MLA. She represents Binjharpur Assembly seat (Jajpur district) in Odisha Assembly.
The 61-year-old politician has served as the Revenue and Disaster Manage-ment minister in the previous Naveen Patnaik government. Khirod Malik had died in September. The money laundering investigation of the Central agency is allegedly linked to a bank loan fraud case, sources said.