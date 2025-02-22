Live
Just In
Emergency medical facilities in place for Maha shivratri
Mahakumbh Nagar: Keeping in mind the safety of crores of devotees coming to Mahakumbh for Sangam bath on the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, the Yogi government has strengthened the health services in an unprecedented manner. On the special instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emergency medical facilities have been increased in Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, Prayagraj. Also, the number of ICU beds has been increased to 147, so that the devotees coming here do not have to face any kind of inconvenience in terms of health.
According to Dr Santosh Singh, media in-charge of Motilal Nehru Medical College, SRN Hospital, which had only 52 ICU beds in 2017, have now been increased to 147.
Apart from this, 19 ICU beds have been kept additionally, which can be used as per the need. Trauma care and ventilator facility will be available 24x7. To further strengthen health security, the Trauma Care Centre has been equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Ventilators, monitoring systems and emergency medical teams have been deployed for 24x7 service.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has laid special emphasis on expanding health services keeping in mind the Maha Kumbh. He has said that the safety and health of devotees is the top priority. Crores of devotees are expected to come to the Maha Kumbh on Mahashivratri, in view of which full preparations have been made to deal with any emergency medical situation.