"Empty Promises Won’t Do": Congress Slams Centre After Terror Attack in J&K

The Congress has sharply criticised the central government in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, urging immediate accountability and concrete measures instead of “hollow claims” about peace in the region.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condemned the assault, calling it a "cowardly act of terror" and said the heartbreaking reports must serve as a wake-up call for the government.

“Rather than continuing to make empty declarations about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, the government must accept responsibility and take real steps to ensure such barbaric incidents never happen again,” Gandhi said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed this sentiment. Kharge termed the attack a "blot on humanity," while Vadra called the targeting of civilians "a crime against humanity" and condemned the violence in a post on social media, asserting that the nation stands united against terrorism.

BJP Under Fire Over Security Promises

The Congress' remarks come just weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in Parliament that terrorism in the Valley had been significantly curtailed, citing a 70% drop in terror-related deaths since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Shah had credited the Modi government’s approach with restoring peace to the region, describing its policy as one of "zero tolerance" toward terrorism.

Broader Political Condemnation

Political leaders across party lines also condemned the attack. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it "utterly reprehensible" and expressed solidarity with the victims.

“I am deeply anguished by the brutal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Banerjee wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the Centre prioritise safety in Jammu and Kashmir. "Security fosters trust and unity. Ensuring safety must be the highest priority," he said.

Heart-Wrenching Scenes From Pahalgam

The attack, which has been described as one of the worst in the region in recent years, has shocked the nation. Harrowing videos from the site show women drenched in blood, crying for help after their husbands were shot in front of them.

One video captured a woman begging, "Please save my husband. For God's sake, save him," as she stood beside a severely wounded man. The emotional toll of the attack has sparked outrage and grief across the country.

The assault, which occurred around 3 PM in a scenic valley known for its tranquility, saw militants reportedly descending from nearby hills and opening fire on unarmed civilians. This marks the first major terror strike in the region this year and the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

PM Modi Vows Retaliation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a state visit to Saudi Arabia, strongly condemned the attack. He spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and directed him to oversee the situation personally.

“Those behind this heinous act will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed,” Modi said. “Our commitment to eradicating terrorism is unshakeable.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders also issued statements condemning the attack.

A Chilling Reminder of Civilian Targeting

Tuesday’s attack has renewed fears of a resurgence in violence against civilians, reminiscent of last year’s series of attacks on non-local labourers and residents.

In October 2024, six migrant workers and a doctor were killed in a similar assault in Ganderbal district. Just a week earlier, a labourer’s body was recovered in Shopian district. Those incidents led to the implementation of a revamped security framework aimed at deterring such attacks.

With the latest incident, questions are once again being raised about the efficacy of that strategy—and whether more aggressive preventive action is needed.