Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, terrorists fired at them, triggering an encounter.

The exchange of fire was going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.