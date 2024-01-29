Enforcement Directorate Probes Jharkhand Chief Minister In Money Laundering Case Linked To Alleged Land Scam

A squad from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) descended upon the official residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, delving into a money laundering case associated with an alleged land scam. This move follows the issuance of a fresh communication by the ED to Soren on January 27, urging his participation in the ongoing investigation scheduled for the following week.

Despite having received nine previous summons that went unanswered, Soren has once again been requested to confirm his availability for questioning, with options provided for either January 29 or 31. The central agency had initially extended an invitation to join the probe on any date between January 27 and 31. However, in the absence of an official response, a renewed letter-cum-summons has been issued to the 48-year-old politician.

The ED had previously recorded Soren's statement on January 20 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during a nearly seven-hour visit to his official residence in Ranchi. However, as the questioning was not concluded on that day, a fresh summons was issued.

Soren, also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), has attributed his repeated non-compliance with the ED summons to an alleged attempt by the BJP-led central government to destabilize his administration in Jharkhand, using investigative agencies as tools.

In a related development earlier this month, the probe agency had conducted raids on the premises of Soren's press advisor, officials from Sahibganj district, and a former MLA as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining activities in the state.

Since 2022, the ED has been investigating the flow of Rs 100 crore in "proceeds of crime" generated from illegal mining operations in Jharkhand. The probe has led to the arrest of 14 individuals, including Chhavi Ranjan, a 2011-batch IAS officer who previously served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and as deputy commissioner of Ranchi.