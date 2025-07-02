Eye On 2036 Olympics… Union Cabinet approves National Sports Policy

New Delhi: In a landmark decision aimed at transforming India’s sports ecosystem, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025. The comprehensive policy is set to replace the outdated 2001 framework and pave the way for a new era of sporting excellence, inclusivity, and economic opportunity. The NSP 2025 aims to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse, targeting significant international achievements, including the 2036 Olympic Games The creation of NSP 2025 involved extensive nationwide consultations with various ministries, state governments, NITI Aayog, National Sports Federations, athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders.