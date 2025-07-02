Live
- Three chain snatchers held, Rs 13L worth gold recovered
- MP bats for devpt of Nellore district
- Food For Thought: TG govt to issue 2 lakh new ration cards soon
- Bhu Bharati portal: Over 8 lakh applications registered
- Tirupati Mayor overlooked for national conference
- US foreign aid cuts can cause 14M deaths by 2030
- Cabinet nod to upgrade TN highway
- Eye On 2036 Olympics… Union Cabinet approves National Sports Policy
- Don-Elon Break-Up: Version 2 - Trump–Musk feud flares over ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
- Sri Kalyana Venkateswara rides Hanumantha Vahanam
Eye On 2036 Olympics… Union Cabinet approves National Sports Policy
Highlights
New Delhi: In a landmark decision aimed at transforming India’s sports ecosystem, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved...
New Delhi: In a landmark decision aimed at transforming India’s sports ecosystem, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025. The comprehensive policy is set to replace the outdated 2001 framework and pave the way for a new era of sporting excellence, inclusivity, and economic opportunity. The NSP 2025 aims to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse, targeting significant international achievements, including the 2036 Olympic Games The creation of NSP 2025 involved extensive nationwide consultations with various ministries, state governments, NITI Aayog, National Sports Federations, athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders.
Next Story