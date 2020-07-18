Eye on China, Narendra Modi-Shinzo Abe Summit planned in Oct?

New Delhi: Hectic parleys are on again between India and Japan to hold their next annual summit either in October or November. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe postponed his visit to Guwahati following massive protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill in December last.

The proposed summit is expected to focus on an expansionist China that has been attempting to change the status quo on its borders with India, and in the East China Sea.

Deliberations on the next date for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Japanese counterpart were paused after the virus that originated in China spread across the world soon after.

But as the world suffered, China's Xi Jinping went on an overdrive to expand its territory in the South China Sea and its land border with India. It has lately initiated the process to get its army to disengage along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, but the troop withdrawal process has been a slow process.



