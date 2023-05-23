Fall in line or face expulsion: Congress high command to cadre

Hyderabad: Sounding a strong warning to those who indulge in anti-party activities, the Congress high command said that they should fall in line or face expulsion. Those who are loyal to the party will be given posts in the party and tickets to contest the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

AICC leader and Congress state in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC president A Revnath Reddy held a state executive meeting attended by many senior leaders here on Monday. The party leaders focused mainly on the trouble created by some leaders and discussed how to address internal squabbles in the party before the election season begins. Thakre asked all the leaders to shed their differences with other leaders in the party and work in tandem for the victory of the party in the assembly elections.

“Congress victory in Karnataka is a good sign that the party is on the path of revival. Now, the party high command is paying special attention to Telangana and the local leaders should abide by the party instructions and work for the victory of the party,” the congress in-charge told the leaders.

He warned that party tickets will not be given to the leader who tries to damage the reputation of the party and party heads through comments. The party in-charges to various wings in the Telangana Congress should also prove their capabilities in strengthening the party. Tickets will be allotted to the leaders based on the outcome of the survey reports only. The Congress leader instructed the state leadership to intensify their fight against the BRS government in the state and BJP ruling Union Government and expose their anti- people policies.

Leaders said that the Telangana Congress unit will take up a slew of agitation programmes against the growing unemployment, farmers woes and other people’s issues soon. An action plan will be finalised in the next meeting.