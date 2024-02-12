Farmers rehearsed for Tuesday protest: Intel

New Delhi: Ahead of the February 13 'Delhi Chalo' march organised by approximately 200 farmers' unions, an intelligence report from the Delhi Police highlighted that as many as 15,000 to 20,000 may reach Delhi on 2,000 to 2,500 tractors to participate in the march.

The intelligence report also highlighted that farmers' unions had conducted 40 rehearsals before the scheduled march, out of which 10 were conducted in Haryana and 30 in Punjab. In Punjab, most of the rehearsals were held in the Gurdaspur district.

The intelligence report further said that farmers can come to the national capital by car, bike, metro, rail, or bus.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka are expected to participate in this agitation. In addition, over 100 meetings have been organised by the farmer organisations in connection with the agitation, the report mentioned. It added that anti-social elements may participate in this agitation and disrupt law and order.

The report also said that some farmers may gather outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, and senior BJP leaders before entering Delhi.