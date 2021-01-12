Farmers want withdrawal of farm laws: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: After the farmers' unions made it clear that they will not accept anything but the withdrawal of the farm laws, the Congress has stepped its attack on the Modi-led government.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Tuesday said, "The government's efforts to confuse farmers is futile, the farmers know the motive and their demands are clear -- withdraw anti-Agri laws."

The farmers, after the Supreme Court indicated to form a committee, said on Monday that they will not appear before it. Another Congress leader Kapil Sibal in an article, which he shared with the media said, "The protesting farmers want to be heard. For years, governments have neglected the agricultural sector, failing to recognise the abysmal conditions under which a majority of our farmers work. The ongoing protests must be understood in the backdrop of the levels of poverty they face."

The Congress after lending support to the farmers' protest have now come at the forefront. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to the opposition leaders for a joint strategy on the farmers' agitation.

The Congress on Saturday had said that it has decided to organise 'Kisan Adhikar Divas' in the country and will gherao the Raj Bhavans across all states on January 15.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday had said: "Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has decided that in support of the agitating farmers, the party will organise Kisan Adhikar Divas in its party offices and will also gherao the Raj Bhawans in the state headquarters on January 15."