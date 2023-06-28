FIR Filed Against BJP's Amit Malviya For Tweet On Rahul Gandhi

Amit Malviya, the national convenor of the BJP IT Cell, has been charged by the Karnataka Police with making "derogatory" posts about Rahul Gandhi and Congressmen. He has a case filed against him under IPC Sections 153-A, 120-B, 505 (2), and 34 by the High Grounds police in Bengaluru. State Congress leader Ramesh Babu had complained about this.



An animated cartoon depicting Rahul Gandhi was released, along with a complaint that Congress was engaging in anti-national actions. According to the complaint, Amit Malviya allegedly said, "Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game.





Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game… pic.twitter.com/wYuZijUFAu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 17, 2023





In the tweet, he added that "Amit Malviya further stated that more dangerous are people who are pulling strings of #Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji," reported Zee News.

Priyank Kharge, a state minister, responded to the FIR against Amit Malaviya by saying, Whenever BJP suffers the brunt of law, they wail. They struggle to uphold the law of the land. Which portion of the FIR was submitted with a false aim, he want to know from the BJP. He said that they made the decision after seeking legal counsel.

On June 17, Amit Malviya published an animated video from his official account. In the video, it is asserted that the Congress party engages in anti-national activities and that Rahul Gandhi engages in anti-national actions everytime he travels overseas. According to RDPR and IT and BT minister Priyank Kharge, the video also demonstrates how Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are tearing the country apart.

Priyank explained that they have made the decision to shut down the BJP party's "factory of lies." Considering that this is their government, they could get away with anything. The fact-checking department had already closed. The BJP party's employees produced the false information. They won't allow it to occur right now. The fact-checking unit would be improved. Priyank Kharge stated that the CM and he had already spoken. They will deal with the divisive posts that are upsetting the peace and take strong action.

He said that they can't sit silently while people like J.P. Nadda, Amit Malviya, and Sood, who are in responsible positions, spread lies from personal accounts, plant seeds of hatred, and instill fear. He added that BJP will always publish vicious messages, dole out dread, and sow seeds of hatred. The accusations must be supported by evidence.