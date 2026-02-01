First Karyavay Bhawan Budget reinforces developed India vision: Rajasthan MP

Rajasthan MP Manju Sharma, while welcoming the Union Budget for 2026-27, stated that this is the first budget prepared at the Karyavay Bhawan, symbolising the work culture and sense of duty of the New India.

She mentioned that this budget marks a significant step towards realising the vision of a developed India.

Sharma highlighted that the three main objectives of this budget are to promote economic growth, fulfil the hopes of the people, and ensure inclusive development for all. The provisions made to boost investment, industries, and job creation will inject new momentum into the country's economy. Additionally, the budget is sensitive and forward-thinking, focusing on providing more facilities and opportunities for ordinary citizens.

MP Manju Sharma further added that the budget focuses particularly on increasing farmers' income. Investments in the agricultural sector, the use of modern technology, and improvements in market systems will directly benefit farmers and increase their income.

She also emphasised the budget's strategy of improving healthcare through knowledge, technology, and innovation. By promoting biopharma strength, India will be globally positioned as a leader in medical innovation and research. This will improve the quality of healthcare and also encourage medical tourism.

Former MP Ramcharan Bohra commented that the simplification and transparency of the direct tax system will pave the way for attracting global trade and investment, making India an even more favourable destination for investors.

The Union Budget 2026–27 is one that lays the foundation for inclusive growth, a self-reliant India, and a strong economy, connecting all sections of society with the mainstream of development. This will prove to be a significant and visionary step towards a developed India.

MLA Kalicharan Saraf said that the budget strengthens the resolve of "Developed India" and takes an important step toward a self-reliant economy. It presents a roadmap for inclusive development, keeping in mind the aspirations of all sections of society -- the poor, farmers, women, youth, and the middle class.

The provisions made for infrastructure development, railway and road projects, Digital India, startups, MSMEs, agriculture, and rural development will give a new momentum to the nation's economy. The decisions to enhance employment opportunities for the youth, promote skill development, and encourage innovation are commendable.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister for presenting a visionary and people-centric budget that strengthens the country’s economic foundation and will play a crucial role in making India a global economic powerhouse.

MLA Bal Mukundacharya Maharaj stated that this budget empowers the poor, farmers, youth, and the middle class. Through its focus on infrastructure, job creation, agriculture, healthcare, and education, the Modi government has further strengthened the foundation of a self-reliant India.

This budget will realise the vision of making India the leading economy in the world by 2047. It is a welfare-oriented and inclusive budget, with concrete provisions for affordable housing for the poor, increasing farmers' income, creating employment for youth, and empowering women.

MLA Gopal Sharma, reacting to the budget, said that the Union Budget 2026–27 is a balanced document of economic stability, rapid growth, and social justice. He emphasised that the provisions promoting MSMEs, startups, infrastructure, and Digital India will generate new investment and employment opportunities in the country. This budget will prove to be a milestone in India's journey to becoming a global power.