  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Five dead as car hits tree in Haryana's Narnaul

Five dead as car hits tree in Haryanas Narnaul
x

Representative image

Highlights

Five people died when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near the Raghunathpura bypass in Haryana's Narnaul, police said on Thursday.

Five people died when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near the Raghunathpura bypass in Haryana's Narnaul, police said on Thursday.

The crash took place a little after midnight, Narnaul City police station SHO Inspector Santosh Kumar said.

''The car hit a tree along the road, and the five occupants were killed in the incident,'' he said over the phone.

Kumar said the victims were in the mid-30 to mid-50 age group.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X