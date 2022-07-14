Five dead as car hits tree in Haryana's Narnaul

Five people died when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near the Raghunathpura bypass in Haryana's Narnaul, police said on Thursday.

The crash took place a little after midnight, Narnaul City police station SHO Inspector Santosh Kumar said.

''The car hit a tree along the road, and the five occupants were killed in the incident,'' he said over the phone.

Kumar said the victims were in the mid-30 to mid-50 age group.