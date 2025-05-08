Live
- NIA court to pronounce verdict in 2008 Malegaon blast case on July 31
- Temples across Karnataka offer special prayers for success of 'Operation Sindoor', armed forces' well-being
- Govt debunks claims of Indian UAV drone shot in Pakistan, shares evidence
- Rohit Sharma Retires from Test Cricket: Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Reaction
- Kashmir's Gulmarg resort shuts for tourists due to proximity to LoC
- Mother’s Day 2025: Tech Gifts as Cool as Mom
- Chennai set to receive Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh by Friday amid ongoing supply efforts
- T20 Mumbai League: SoBo Mumbai Falcons reveal dynamic squad featuring Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Heavy rain alert for several districts of TN until May 13
- 'Operation Sindoor' name religion specific, says Congress leader
Five killed, 2 injured as helicopter crashes near Uttarakhand's Gangnani
Five tourists were killed on the spot and two others injured as a helicopter, in which they were travelling, crashed near Gangnani in Uttarakhand's...
Five tourists were killed on the spot and two others injured as a helicopter, in which they were travelling, crashed near Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. near Gangnani when the helicopter, belonging to a private company, was flying from Dehradun's Sahastradhara to Harshil.
Seven people were onboard the helicopter, including passengers Vinit Gupta, Arvind Agarwal, Vipin Agarwal, Pinki Agarwal, Rashmi and Kishore Jadhav, and pilot Robin Singh.
Four passengers hailed from Mumbai while two others from Andhra Pradesh.
After hearing about the accident, locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and 108 ambulance vehicles rushed to the spot.
Two police teams, headed by cops Naveen Kumar from Bhatwadi and Pushar Jeena from Ujeli, rushed to the spot.
The SDRF team spotted the helicopter in a 200-250 metre gorge, after which the rescue operation was launched. The cause of the accident is yet to be identified.
After getting the news of the tragic incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the demise of those killed in the accident. He also prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. The Chief Minister also instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and probe the incident.
In a post on social media platform X, he said: "Got the news of some casualties in a helicopter crash near Gangani in Uttarkashi. SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work."
"May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow. I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and probe the accident. I am constantly in touch with the officials and monitoring every situation," his post read.