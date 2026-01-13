Four Bills cleared; privilege matter sent to committee

New Delhi: The Fourth (Winter) Session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded on January 9 after five sittings that witnessed extensive legislative, financial and public-interest discussions, alongside controversy over alleged remarks made during the proceedings. The session, held from January 5 to January 9, lasted approximately 12 hours and 39 minutes and marked continued emphasis on digital functioning of the House.

A unanimous resolution was also passed to play the full version of the national song Vande Mataram in the Assembly from the next session onwards, replacing the current practice of playing only two paragraphs.

The House paid obituary references and observed a two-minute silence in memory of former MLA Rajesh Gehlot, former Member of Parliament and former Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Malhotra, former MLA Vinay Sharma, and 15 people who lost their lives in the car blast near the Red Fort. It was stated that the proceedings were conducted in keeping with constitutional values, democratic traditions and the dignity of the House.

On the conduct of members, it was stated that while the Assembly remains a forum for democratic dialogue, maintaining discipline and decorum is essential.

Due to repeated disorderly conduct, certain opposition members were suspended and some members were named to preserve the dignity of the House. During the session, 351 question notices were received, of which 60 starred and 263 unstarred questions were admitted. The House also received 124 Special Mentions, with 33 forwarded to the concerned departments with directions to furnish replies within 30 days.

The Assembly held detailed discussions on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, and issues related to environmental protection and pollution control in Delhi, with participation from members across party lines.

Four Bills were passed during the session: the Court Fees (Delhi Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Delhi Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2026; the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment Provisions) Bill, 2026; and the Delhi Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The House also approved the Supplementary Demands for the financial year 2025–26 to facilitate the implementation of development works and welfare schemes.

Addressing the controversy over suspensions, it was clarified that claims suggesting members were suspended merely for wearing masks were false and misleading, and that suspensions were ordered due to deliberate disruption of House proceedings. The issue has been referred to the Committee of Privileges as per Assembly rules. The sensitive matter concerning alleged remarks related to Sikh Gurus has also been referred to the Committee of Privileges, and the relevant video footage has been sent to the Delhi State Forensic Science Laboratory for forensic examination.

Explaining the sequence of events, it was stated that the issue arose from certain objectionable remarks made by the Leader of the Opposition during the Winter Session. It was emphasized that the Chair acted with restraint and strictly in accordance with constitutional and parliamentary norms, without taking any arbitrary or immediate decision. Directions were issued to record the exact words spoken verbatim, formally note objections raised by members and demands for action, and carefully ascertain the facts before arriving at any conclusion. The proceedings related to the matter were recorded in detail across sittings held between January 7 and January 9, and the complete sequence of events was formally placed on record to ensure transparency and public accountability.