- Indian startups raise over $138 million this week
- Flipkart’s logistics arm Ekart sees 5-fold surge in net loss at Rs 1,718 crore in FY24
- Beleaguered airline SpiceJet to launch seaplane operations in India next year
- Google's Gemini-Powered Vids App Launches for Easy AI Video Presentations
- Telangana Government Announces 2025 Holiday Schedule
- Doctor explains why a low-salt diet may not be healthy for everyone
- 'Only forward-thinking wins': Wolff on Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and Mercedes’ future
- UnifyApps Raises $20M Series A to Deliver AI Agents Across the Enterprise
- BJP will protect Jharkhand’s ‘Roti, Maati, Beti’: Amit Shah
- Neeraj Chopra announces javelin legend Jan Zelezny as his new coach
Four dead, 30 injured in Nepal bus accident
Four people were killed and 30 others wounded after a passenger bus veered off a highway in Surkhet district of Nepal and fell 150 metres.
"The bus carrying 34 people fell 150 metres down the highway, killing four on the spot," Birendra Bishwokarma, spokesperson for district police.
He noted that three of the injured were in serious conditions, adding overspeed may be the cause of the fatal accident, Xinhua news agency reported.
In a separate accident on Friday morning, two passenger buses collided in Nepal's Chitwan district, leaving five dead and five others injured.
Hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic accidents in Nepal each year.
