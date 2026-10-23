Four killed as car plunges into ditch on Dausa-Manoharpur Highway in Rajasthan

Jaipur: At least four people were killed and two others seriously injured after a car went out of control following a tyre burst and plunged into a deep roadside ditch near Raisar on Rajasthan’s Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway (NH-148) early Friday morning.

According to officials, all six occupants were pilgrims returning to Agra after visiting Khatu Shyamji.

The accident occurred at around 6 a.m. when the car’s tyre burst while the vehicle was travelling within the jurisdiction of the Raisar police station. The driver lost control, causing the car to plunge into the ditch. After receiving information, police reached the spot and, with the assistance of local residents, rescued those trapped inside the vehicle.

The injured were rushed to a hospital by ambulance, while the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of a government hospital.

Raisar Station House Officer Rajpal Singh said the accident occurred due to a tyre burst.

The deceased have been identified as Atul, Mukul, Rupesh and Shiva, all residents of Agra. Two other occupants, Rahul and Arpit, sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The accident triggered a traffic jam on the Dausa-Manoharpur National Highway. Long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of the road, causing inconvenience to commuters for nearly an hour.

After ensuring that the injured were taken to the hospital, police personnel managed traffic movement. The damaged car was subsequently removed from the ditch with the help of a crane.

In a separate accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, a loading tempo travelling from Delhi to Kota veered off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and overturned into a roadside ditch early Friday morning, leaving five people injured.

The injured have been identified as Noorjahan, Zyakat Ali, Kunal, Ajay and the driver, Vijaypal.

All five are residents of Kota and work in setting up amusement rides at fairs. They were taken to Dausa District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. According to police, the accident occurred after the driver reportedly dozed off at the wheel.



