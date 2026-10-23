Elon Musk reacts to warning he could face jail

Elon Musk has responded to comments by technology journalist and podcaster Kara Swisher, who suggested that the billionaire could face serious legal scrutiny if Democrats regain control of Congress after the 2026 midterm elections.

Swisher recently discussed Musk’s political and business activities, arguing that several investigations involving his companies had been paused during Donald Trump’s presidency but could resume if Democrats take back power.

“If Donald Trump loses the House and the Senate, I would worry. I'd be worried if I were him,” Swisher said on The Bulwark. She added that Musk could soon come under greater scrutiny from Congress.

“Elon Musk is right up there for that. And so they're going to look at what he's done,” she said, further stating that “He has a very big sense of fate and I think it's coming for him and real hard”.

Swisher also raised the possibility that Musk could have faced more serious consequences had Kamala Harris been president.

“Under Kamala Harris, he might be in jail right now, right?" Swisher said. She claimed that Musk "stopped like a half a dozen investigations of his various companies” and that "they're going to start investigating again."

According to Swisher, Musk’s position could change significantly depending on the outcome of the upcoming elections. “He's under investigation by the Democrats and if Trump wins, he's out. He gets a get-out-of-jail-free card,” she said.

She also pointed to Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his access to government contracts.

“He got DOGE. He got all this access. He got all these contracts. In fact, it was a big payday for him,” she said.

Musk responded to a clip of Swisher’s remarks on X with a brief message: “Message received”.

In another post, he appeared to turn the criticism back on Swisher, writing: “Live by the sword, die by the sword. Sounds like Swisher really wants to go to prison,” he said in another post.

Meanwhile, US Senator Bernie Sanders has also criticised Musk’s political spending ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

“Musk's super PACs have now spent over $400 million to buy the midterm elections. This campaign is not just about Democrats vs. Republicans. It’s about whether the world’s first trillionaire can buy our government. Say NO to Musk. Say NO to oligarchy. Say yes to democracy,” Sanders wrote in the post.

The exchange comes as Musk’s growing political influence and spending continue to attract attention in the run-up to the midterm elections.