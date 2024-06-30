Live
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
Four minor kids among 5 picnickers drown in Pune waterfall
Five persons including a woman and four minor kids, were washed away and drowned downstream at the famed hill station of Lonavala here on Sunday, a police official said.
Lonavala Police Station in-charge Mayur Agnave said that the tragedy occurred around 2 p.m. when the victims and some others had gone to enjoy the waterfall, flowing in the hilly forests near the Bhushi Dam.
As per preliminary information, the woman is aged around 40 and the children are aged between 4 and 8 years -- all reported to be from Sayyed Nagar in Pune.
Locals said that they may have slipped on the mossy stones at the base of the falls, got carried away in the force of the water and met a watery end, though exact details are awaited.
Rescue teams of locals and police, armed with ropes and trekking gear, have rushed to the tragedy site to remove the victims, Agnave added.