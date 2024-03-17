Fresh Summons Issued To Arvind Kejriwal After Bail: Enforcement Directorate Probe Continues

Following a Delhi court's decision to grant Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bail in two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate for evading summons, fresh summonses were issued to him the next day. The ninth summons, issued by the probe agency, requires the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to appear before them on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.



The court's directive on Saturday compelled the Enforcement Directorate to provide Kejriwal with the documents pertaining to the complaints against him. This development came after the court deemed the offense as bailable, allowing Kejriwal to be admitted to bail.



Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had lodged two complaints with the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for repeatedly ignoring summons issued to him in the case. The latest complaint addresses Kejriwal's failure to comply with summonses numbered 4 to 8, issued under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



Despite being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on eight occasions, Kejriwal has consistently chosen to evade them. In response to his most recent summons, Kejriwal informed the federal agency that they could record his statement via video conferencing after March 12.



These developments underscore the ongoing legal tussle between Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate, with the former maintaining his stance while the latter seeks his cooperation in their investigations into alleged financial irregularities.

