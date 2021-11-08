Fruit vendor Harekala Hajabba receives 'Padma Shri' for his social work

Delhi: The 64-year-old Harekala Hajabba , an orange vendor from Mangaluru, devoted his entire life to educating thousands of underprivileged children. On Monday, Harekala Hajabba, received the 'Padma Shri' civilian honour from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, at New Delhi.

Hajabba along with his nephew went to Delhi. He reached New Delhi on Sunday and stayed at Hotel Ashoka. Their trip was facilitated through the arrangements made by Dakshina Kannada district administration and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Hajabba was chosen for the honour in the light of the contributions he made to the education sector. Hajabba, who sold oranges, created a revolution in the field of education by opening a school in his native place, Harekala, from his savings, and contributing to its growth year after year. He now dreams of upgrading the school into a full-fledged PU college. Speaking to the media, he said, " I didn't receive an education. This led me to build a school with a dream that every child in my village should be educated. Today, the school has 175 students with classes up to the 10th standard."

The Padma Shri award for Hajabba had been announced on January 25, 2020, but the function had not been held because of Covid situation. The awards ceremony was held at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Hajabba known for his simplicity was seen walking barefoot to receive his award from the President.

The State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a tweet stated, "Proud of our orange vendor educationist Harekala Hajabba who recieved the Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Karnataka is proud of your noble endeavour and achievement."