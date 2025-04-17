Fuel ban on over-age vehicles by month-end

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle rising air pollution levels, the Delhi government is set to roll out a stringent policy prohibiting the sale of fuel to over-age vehicles—diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. The move is part of a broader initiative to reduce emissions from aging automobiles, a significant contributor to the city’s deteriorating air quality.

To enforce this regulation, the government is deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance systems across the capital. AI-based cameras, sound systems, and servers are currently being installed at over 400 petrol pumps in Delhi. These cameras will be integrated with the Transport Department’s database to automatically scan vehicle number plates and determine their eligibility for refueling based on age criteria.

Although the system was initially scheduled to go live on April 1, delays in installation have pushed back implementation. A 15-day grace period was announced, but officials now anticipate full enforcement by the end of April.

According to the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA), the rollout has been hindered by the slow pace of hardware installation. “Most petrol pumps have received the necessary equipment, including cameras and servers. However, integration with the Transport Department's database and the installation of software across pump computers is still underway,” said DPDA President Nischal Singhania.