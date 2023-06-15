Live
- State to revise lessons on textbooks to root out RSS legacy
- Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change
- Coal stock reaches 110.58 million tonnes, records 44% YoY growth
- Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Poonch
- LPL 2023: Colombo Strikers acquire Wahab Riaz, Niroshan Dickwella in auction
- Bridging the gap between Indian and international pop culture
- Haryana govt forcibly giving solar pump connections to 20K farmers: Hooda
- Meta expands 'performance bonuses' on Facebook for creators to earn more
- Live cyclone update: No technology can save destruction proves Biparjoy
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for inclusion of Mohali in Smart city project
G-20 Grouping vital for Agriculture- Union Minister Tomar
Hyderabad: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged all countries to work together to face the challenges in agriculture as they are global.
Tomar, who addressed a press conference on the side lines of the inaugural day of the three-day meeting of G20 Agriculture Ministers, said the G20 would be a useful platform for the nations to work together. "Mainly, the challenges in agriculture today are not only India's but global.
All countries should work together in this. For this, a grouping like the G20 is a very useful platform. I feel all countries would be successful in finding solutions together to contemporary challenges through consultation," he said.
