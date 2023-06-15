G-20 Grouping vital for Agriculture- Union Minister Tomar

Hyderabad: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged all countries to work together to face the challenges in agriculture as they are global.

Tomar, who addressed a press conference on the side lines of the inaugural day of the three-day meeting of G20 Agriculture Ministers, said the G20 would be a useful platform for the nations to work together. "Mainly, the challenges in agriculture today are not only India's but global.

All countries should work together in this. For this, a grouping like the G20 is a very useful platform. I feel all countries would be successful in finding solutions together to contemporary challenges through consultation," he said.