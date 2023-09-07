G20 Summit 2023: Key Leaders and Their Stays In New Delhi Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies will convene in New Delhi to seek solutions to some of the world's pressing challenges amid a profound geopolitical rift over the Ukraine conflict, which threatens progress on multiple global fronts.

India, in its role as the group's leader this year, has gone to great lengths to prepare for the event, employing drones for surveillance around the national capital, adorning the city with murals, and utilizing oversized langur cutouts to deter monkeys.

Here's an overview of key leaders attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi and their respective accommodations:

Joe Biden:

- US President Joe Biden will make his way to New Delhi and stay at the ITC Maurya.

- Bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on the agenda, with discussions expected to cover clean energy transition and climate change during the Summit.

Rishi Sunak:

- Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of Britain, will participate in the G20 Summit during his inaugural official visit to India.

- He will be accommodated at the Shangri La hotel.

- In anticipation of the Summit, the 43-year-old lauded PM Modi's leadership, emphasizing India's timely role.

China Delegation:

- Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation, effectively signaling President Xi Jinping's absence, thereby diminishing prospects of a meeting with Biden.

- This marks the first time a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since its inception in 2008. However, Xi attended virtually in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The delegation will be housed at Delhi's Taj Hotel.

Justin Trudeau:

- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will first travel to Indonesia for the ASEAN summit before joining the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

- He will be staying at The Lalit Hotel.

Anthony Albanese:

- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India is part of a three-nation tour, including stops in Indonesia and the Philippines.

- For the G20 Summit, he will be accommodated at the Imperial Hotel.