G20 Summit: Delhi CP directs DCPs to organise 'bada khana' in all districts

New Delhi: Delhi Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Arora on Thursday instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of 15 districts to arrange a 'bada khana' as a gesture of gratitude for their hard work during the G20 Summit, an official said on Thursday.

According to the order issued, the CP advised the DCPs to schedule the 'bada khana' for their staff at respective police stations at a time that suits them.

The 'bada khana' is a customary banquet where personnel from all ranks gather to dine together.

Earlier, after the success of the G20 Summit held over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a special dinner for the Delhi Police personnel.

The two-day summit, attended by more than 30 world leaders, top European Union officials, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations, concluded on September 10.

The security arrangements for the event involved the deployment of over 50,000 personnel, including specialised units such as dog squads and mounted police.

While the exact date of the dinner has not been finalised, it is anticipated that Prime Minister Modi will host the dinner with approximately 450 members of the Delhi Police force later this week.

Sources said that the CP has also requested input from each district to compile a list of officers who demonstrated outstanding performance during their duty at the G20 Summit.