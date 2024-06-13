'Bigg Boss 16' star Tina Datta wows fans in Indo-Western outfit, braided half updo & bindi

Mumbai: Actress Tina Datta on Thursday treated her fans with new photoshoot, wearing an Indo-western summer outfit, shelling major fashion goals to her huge fanbase.

The diva, known for her work in 'Uttaran', 'Koi Aane Ko Hai', and others took to Instagram, where she has 4.7 million followers, and dropped a string of pictures wearing a peach and green coloured crop top, paired it with matching palazzo pants, and a matching sleeveless shrug.

The 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant opted for a dewy makeup look--nude lips, pink eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and thick brows. She completed the makeup with a red bindi.

For the hairstyle, she opted for a braided half updo. The look of the day is accessorised with earrings and a bracelet.

The post is captioned: "Who said capes are only for superheroes? When Indian meets Western, magic happens... because no one said you can't have it all !!!"

Born in Kolkata, Tina is also an avid yoga and pilates enthusiast.

On the work front, Tina has been a part of shows like 'Durga', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', 'Daayan', and most recently 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

She has also featured in Bengali films like 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', 'Chokher Bali', and the Hindi movie 'Parineeta'.