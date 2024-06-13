  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu visits Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, offers prayers

Chandrababu Naidu visits Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, offers prayers
x
Highlights

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the historic Goddess Indrakeeladri Temple in Vijayawada for the first time since swearing in as Chief Minister.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the historic Goddess Indrakeeladri Temple in Vijayawada for the first time since swearing in as Chief Minister. He was given a warm welcome by the temple scholars and officials, who performed a Purnakumbha ceremony with Vedic mantras and Mangala instruments.

The Chief Minister and his wife performed a special pooja to the goddess, presenting her with silk clothes as an offering. Vedic scholars then blessed the couple after the darshan of deity.

Temple priest Rama Rao handed over laddu prasad and a picture of the goddess to Chandrababu Naidu and his wife after the blessings. TDP workers and fans of the Chief Minister accompanied him to the temple for the visit.

After seeking blessings at the temple, Chandrababu Naidu and his wife left for their residence in Undavalli.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X