Just In
Chandrababu Naidu visits Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, offers prayers
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the historic Goddess Indrakeeladri Temple in Vijayawada for the first time since swearing in as Chief Minister. He was given a warm welcome by the temple scholars and officials, who performed a Purnakumbha ceremony with Vedic mantras and Mangala instruments.
The Chief Minister and his wife performed a special pooja to the goddess, presenting her with silk clothes as an offering. Vedic scholars then blessed the couple after the darshan of deity.
Temple priest Rama Rao handed over laddu prasad and a picture of the goddess to Chandrababu Naidu and his wife after the blessings. TDP workers and fans of the Chief Minister accompanied him to the temple for the visit.
After seeking blessings at the temple, Chandrababu Naidu and his wife left for their residence in Undavalli.