Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 12: Claim Exclusive Rewards Today!
Highlights

Unlock exclusive rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX with today’s redemption codes! Get skins, weapons, diamonds, and more. Hurry, the codes are time-limited, with only 500 daily redemptions available.

Garena Free Fire MAX is very popular and attracts players from all over.

Every day, players can use special codes to get rewards like skins, weapons, diamonds, and other valuable items.

Today’s codes provide fresh rewards for players. But these codes are time-sensitive. They are only active for 12 to 18 hours. This creates a sense of urgency to claim the rewards. Also, only 500 players can redeem each code per day. This ensures fairness for everyone.

Whether you're a veteran or a newcomer, these rewards will give you an edge in the game. Below are today’s Garena Free Fire MAX redemption codes for November 12:

- FF2V-C3DE-NRF5

- FF0M-K9UJ-8I7Y

- FFGT-BN5K-OI8U

- FFR4-G3HM-5YJN

- FF1V-2CB3-4ERT

- FFB2-GH3K-JL56

- FFK7-XC8P-0N3M

- FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T

- FF5B-6YUH-BVF3

- FF7T-RD2S-QA9F

- FF8H-G3JK-5L0P

- FFR3-GT5Y-JH76

- FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE

- FF9C-X7S2-W1ER

- FF5T-GB9V-4C3X

- FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT

- FF3G-4HJU-87TG

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes (November 12)

1. Visit the Redemption Website: Go to [https://reward.ff.garena.com/](https://reward.ff.garena.com/).

2. Log In: Sign in using your account from platforms like Google, Facebook, Huawei ID, Apple ID, VK, or X.

3. Enter the Code: Once logged in, input the 12-digit redemption code.

4. Claim Your Rewards: After successfully redeeming the code, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.

Important Notes:

- The codes are available for a limited time.

- Only 500 players can redeem each code per day.

- Redeem your codes quickly to avoid missing out.

