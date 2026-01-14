Gig Workers Row: No more delivery deadline

New Delhi: Major quick commerce companies have dropped the "10-minute delivery" claims following the intervention of Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over concerns related to the safety of delivery partners.

The move comes after Mandaviya held discussions with officials from Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, during which he urged the companies to eliminate rigid delivery time promises in the interest of protecting delivery workers. During the meetings, the minister emphasised that aggressive delivery timelines could put undue pressure on riders and compromise their safety. The companies have assured the government that they would remove delivery-time commitments from their advertisements, branding material and social media platforms, signalling a shift in how quick-commerce services are marketed.

The Centre's intervention follows a strike by gig workers on December 31, 2025, when delivery partners across platforms raised concerns over low pay, unsafe working conditions and the pressure created by strict delivery timelines. Riders had warned that aggressive time-bound delivery

models were pushing them to take risks on the road to meet targets.

The quick-commerce and food delivery market has expanded rapidly, with companies commanding large valuations. Swiggy is valued at around $11 billion, while rival Zomato has a market capitalisation of nearly $28 billion, underscoring the scale and influence of the sector.