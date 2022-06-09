Goa CM urges people to follow Covid protocol amid surge in infections

Panaji, June 9: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in the wake of increase in the number of infections in the state.

"COVID expert committee and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane have advised people to take precautions and follow protocol. People should follow it. We are monitoring the situation," Sawant told reporters here.

The Expert Committee on Wednesday had urged people to get their elders, who are above 60 years, administered with the precautionary shot.

The Health Department had said that that vaccination for all under the age group between 12 to 14 and 15 to 17 will be completed with the reopening of school.

So far 66.25 per cent students in the age group 12 to 14 have received first dose, while 48.37 per cent took the second jab. In the 15 to 17 age group, first and second dose percentage is 93.68 and 80.58 respectively.