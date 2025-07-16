Live
- NGT issued orders halting SVP, points out YSRCP
- Nellimarla commissioner held in bribe case
- Learning languages has its own advantage, says YLP
- Adolescent health: Parents told to foster openness
- Man sets one-year imprisonment in rape case
- Vizag wins top spot in LinkedIn’s ‘Cities on the Rise’ report
- Experts highlight long-term frameworks for sustainable port devpt
- Dhulipalla mastermind behind attack on Dalit leader
- Vijayawada to host 6th Cottonseed, Oil & Meal Conclave
- Plea to expedite rly development works
Golden Temple receives 2nd bomb threat
Highlights
Security beefed up
Amritsar: Amritsar's iconic Golden Temple has received a second bomb threat in as many days, triggering a massive security response and heightening concern among devotees and authorities alike. The threat, delivered via email on Tuesday, claimed an explosive device filled with RDX would be used to target the sanctum of the revered Sikh shrine.
As a precautionary measure, bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units, and additional security forces, including BSF personnel and police commandos, have been deployed in and around the Golden Temple complex.
Next Story