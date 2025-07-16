  • Menu
Golden Temple receives 2nd bomb threat

Amritsar: Amritsar's iconic Golden Temple has received a second bomb threat in as many days, triggering a massive security response and heightening concern among devotees and authorities alike. The threat, delivered via email on Tuesday, claimed an explosive device filled with RDX would be used to target the sanctum of the revered Sikh shrine.

As a precautionary measure, bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units, and additional security forces, including BSF personnel and police commandos, have been deployed in and around the Golden Temple complex.

