Governor Tamilisai submits ground report to Amit Shah

New Delhi: The sudden visit of Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to New Delhi gained importance particularly in view of the high drama that was witnessed on Tuesday when BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested following certain objectionable comments he made against Prophet Muhammad, the police preventing state BJP president Bandi Sanjay from continuing with his padayatra and his arrest.

Following Tuesday's developments, the Union Home Minister sought a detailed report on the ground situation from the Governor.

The Governor is said to have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a report on the law and order situation in the state. It is learnt that she briefed the Home Minister about the political situation in Telangana.The Governor also called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar. It was more of a courtesy call.