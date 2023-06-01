  • Menu
Govt issues anti-tobacco rules for OTT platforms

New Delhi: On the World No Tobacco Day, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday notified the amended rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2004, making it mandatory for OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings as seen in movies screened in theatres and TV programmes.

According to the notification, publishers of online curated content displaying tobacco products or their use will be required to display anti-tobacco health spots each of a minimum of 30 seconds at the beginning and middle of the programme.

