Govt raises wheat MSP to Rs 2,585/quintal
Highlights
New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday announced a Rs 160 hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat to Rs 2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing year, as part of its efforts to boost domestic output and ensure remunerative prices to farmers.
The wheat MSP is Rs 2,425 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing year (April-March). The CCEA approved the increase in the MSP for all six mandated rabi crops for marketing season 2026-27.
