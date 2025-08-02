Live
- Afghan national, two others arrested in Jabalpur for running passport racket
- Google Reverses Course: Most goo.gl Short Links to Stay Active
- RBI may announce 25 bps rate cut in August MPC meet: Report
- ECI doubles remuneration for BLOs, announces hike for other electoral officials
- Cong now has conclusive evidence of voter list manipulation, says LoP Rahul Gandhi at Legal Conclave
- Confusion over actual financial burden on Bengal exchequer for Durga Puja grants
- Announce Thirukkural as National Book of India, says lyricist Vairamuthu to PM Modi
- Pakistan rights body condemns terror charges against 7-year-old boy in Balochistan
- MP: Three students drown in Narsinghpur waterfall
- Easy Home Exercises To Burn Fat —No Equipment Needed
Govt sanctions Rs 11 cr for repairing Ram Jhula bridge
Highlights
Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand government has sanctioned Rs 11 crore for repairing the famous Ram Jhula suspension bridge in Rishikesh, an official said...
Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand government has sanctioned Rs 11 crore for repairing the famous Ram Jhula suspension bridge in Rishikesh, an official said on Friday.
Built over River Ganga in 1986, the iconic bridge has been closed for two wheelers since August, 2023 and only a limited number of pedestrians were allowed on it since then.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned Rs 11 crore for the repair and maintenance work of the bridge, Uttarakhand’s forest minister Subodh Uniyal told PTI. “Tenders for the maintenance work of the bridge will be floated in 10 days. The maintenance work will be completed in the next six months. After that this bridge will be completely safe for the public,” he said.
Next Story