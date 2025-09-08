GST reforms set to build strong culture of fitness, boost health: Govt

The recent reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) align with the Fit India Movement and are set to promote participation in sports and fitness activities, leading to better health among the youth across the nation, said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday.

Making healthy lifestyles affordable, the government has reduced GST on gyms and fitness centres from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

“This will make quality fitness facilities more accessible to citizens, particularly urban professionals and young people,” said the Ministry.

The move will also “encourage greater participation in fitness activities and preventive healthcare, directly supporting the objectives of the Fit India Movement. By lowering costs, the reform will enable more individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles and build a stronger culture of fitness across the nation,” it added.

In a bid to make eco-friendly transport more accessible and affordable for citizens, the GST on bicycles and their parts has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

“The move is expected to encourage greater bicycle usage among students, young professionals, and fitness enthusiasts, while also supporting sustainable and environment-friendly mobility solutions,” the Ministry said.

Further, the reduction of GST from toys to sports goods from 12 per cent to 5 per cent will bring sports-related products within easier reach of aspiring and active sportspersons and all young people.

It will also encourage greater participation in indoor and outdoor games and promote recreational activities among children and youth.

“By making sports goods and toys more pocket-friendly, the reforms contribute to strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem while also supporting the holistic development of the nation’s Yuva Shakti,” the Ministry said.

It noted that the decision to reduce GST on two-wheelers up to 350cc, including commuter bikes, from 28 per cent to 18 per cent will bring substantial relief to students, young professionals, and gig economy workers.

“Two-wheelers remain the primary mode of transport in rural and semi-urban India, and the reduced tax burden is expected to lower purchase costs, make vehicle ownership more affordable, and ease the financial load on young professionals,” the Ministry said.

Similarly, the reduction of GST on small cars from 28 per cent to 18 per cent will make vehicles in the affordable segment cheaper, encouraging first-time buyers and young families to invest in personal mobility. This reform is expected to enhance ease of living by broadening access to convenient and cost-effective transportation options, it added.