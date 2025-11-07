Gujarat Dy CM joins soldiers in singing Vande Mataram at border outpost in Kutch

Ahmedabad: Marking 150 years of India’s national song Vande Mataram, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for a collective rendition of the song at the border outpost in Moti Cher village of Lakhpat taluka, Kutch.

On this occasion, he also administered a pledge to adopt Swadeshi (indigenous) practices, calling upon the people to strengthen the spirit of self-reliance and national unity. Speaking at the event, Sanghavi said that Vande Mataram embodies the essence of India’s unity and patriotism.

The song, he noted, played a crucial role during the Indian freedom movement, inspiring countless citizens with values of sacrifice, devotion, and love for the nation. He added that, under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram is being celebrated nationwide -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari -- through collective singing and patriotic observances across borders and coastal regions.

The Deputy Chief Minister also interacted with BSF personnel during a friendly 'Chai Pe Charcha' session, acknowledging their dedication and service in protecting the nation’s frontiers. The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Devjibhai Varchand, Range IG Chirag Kordiya, Virendrasingh Yadav, District Development Officer Utsav Gautam, and Commandant of the 176th BSF Battalion Yogesh Kumar, along with several officials, police officers, and jawans.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration marking 150 years of India’s National Song Vande Mataram at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The event celebrated the enduring legacy of the song that ignited the spirit of India’s freedom movement and continues to symbolise unity and national pride. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also released a special Commemorative Stamp and Coin dedicated to Vande Mataram, and unveiled a digital portal to mark the 150th anniversary celebrations.

A highlight of the event was the mass singing of the full version of Vande Mataram, led by Prime Minister Modi, with participation from citizens across the country. The nationwide initiative saw people from diverse walks of life join together in public spaces to sing the song simultaneously, reflecting the shared sense of patriotism it evokes.

The programme marks the beginning of a year-long celebration from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, with cultural and educational events planned across India to honour the timeless composition that continues to inspire generations.