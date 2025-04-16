Live
- How to Care for Your Skin Post-Beach or Pool Day
- Mbappe’s one-match ban sets bad example, says Barca VP of Sports Rafael Yuste
- ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel unveils Rs 60,000 crore plan for green steel drive in India
- Lebanese President pledges cooperation with Jordan over missile cell investigation
- Mamata Banerjee’s govt must be dismissed: Shiv Sena on Bengal violence
- Rohit Sharma Opens Up About Opting Out of Sydney Test: 'There Was an Argument …'
- ChatGPT Launches New Image Library for Managing and Editing AI-Generated Photos
- Mamata Blames Central Government For Murshidabad Violence, Cites Possible Bangladesh Connection
- Karnataka Opposition Leader Accuses CM of Divisive Politics
- DMK Minister Defends Tamil Nadu's Push For Greater State Autonomy
Gujarat Government Approves DA Hike For Employees And Pensioners
Gujarat government announces 2% DA increase for employees under 7th Pay Commission and 6% for those under 6th Pay Commission, benefiting nearly 9.6 lakh serving and retired staff from April 2025.
The Gujarat state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has approved an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners. Health Minister and government spokesperson Rishikesh Patel announced that employees under the Seventh Pay Commission will receive a 2% DA increase, while those under the Sixth Pay Commission will get a 6% hike.
The government will disburse DA arrears for January-March 2025 in a single payment alongside April 2025 salaries. This decision benefits approximately 4.78 lakh active government employees across various sectors and 4.81 lakh retirees.
The financial impact includes Rs 235 crore for arrears and an additional annual expenditure of Rs 946 crore for salaries and pensions. The Finance Department has been instructed to issue implementation orders for this decision.