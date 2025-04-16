  • Menu
Gujarat Government Approves DA Hike For Employees And Pensioners

Highlights

Gujarat government announces 2% DA increase for employees under 7th Pay Commission and 6% for those under 6th Pay Commission, benefiting nearly 9.6 lakh serving and retired staff from April 2025.

The Gujarat state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has approved an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners. Health Minister and government spokesperson Rishikesh Patel announced that employees under the Seventh Pay Commission will receive a 2% DA increase, while those under the Sixth Pay Commission will get a 6% hike.

The government will disburse DA arrears for January-March 2025 in a single payment alongside April 2025 salaries. This decision benefits approximately 4.78 lakh active government employees across various sectors and 4.81 lakh retirees.

The financial impact includes Rs 235 crore for arrears and an additional annual expenditure of Rs 946 crore for salaries and pensions. The Finance Department has been instructed to issue implementation orders for this decision.

