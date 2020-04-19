Gujarat man cuts off his tongue to please deity to stop coronavirus spread

Gujarat: A 24-year-old man chopped off his tongue to propitiate god and stop the spread of coronavirus here at Nadeshwari in Suigam taluka of Banaskantha district in Gujarat.

Vivek Sharma, a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh along with his brother had been working with stone sculptors in Gujarat for the last two months. According to one of the sculptors, Vivek is a devotee of goddess Kali and often used to chant her name.

On Saturday, Vivek went to the Bhavani temple telling his co-workers that he was going to the market. When Vivek's brother called him up, a person received the call and told that Vivek has chopped off his tongue.

It is learned that Vivek believed that sacrificing his tongue may stop the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the police said that they have found Vivek lying unconscious in the temple with the chopped tongue in his hand.

Vivek was shifted to a hospital where the doctors are trying to reattach the tongue.