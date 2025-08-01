Gurdaspur MP's Son Receives Menacing Messages From Incarcerated Criminal, State Authorities Demand Full Details

A political storm has erupted in Punjab after Gurdaspur parliamentarian and former prison affairs minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of the Congress party revealed that his son has been receiving intimidating messages from notorious criminal Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, currently imprisoned in an Assam correctional facility. State authorities have formally requested the lawmaker to furnish comprehensive details regarding these alleged threats to facilitate a thorough investigation.

The Congress representative disclosed that shortly after one of his colleagues had a meeting with his son during daytime hours, a shooting incident occurred within sixty minutes of their encounter. While addressing the media from the national capital during ongoing parliamentary proceedings, Randhawa declared with defiance that no criminal element could intimidate him.

The parliamentarian launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party administration, claiming they have transformed Punjab into a haven for criminal organizations and asserting that public safety and order have deteriorated significantly under their governance.

In response to these serious allegations, AAP representative Neel Garg countered by challenging Randhawa to examine his own party's historical record. Garg asserted that previous Congress administrations had provided support to criminals including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and had engaged costly legal representation for offenders such as Mukhtar Ansari.

The AAP spokesperson emphasized their party's uncompromising stance against criminal elements and highlighted their commitment to stringent enforcement actions. He urged the Congress MP to cooperate with law enforcement by sharing all relevant threat-related information with police authorities.

Meanwhile, the primary opposition Shiromani Akali Dal's chief communications officer Arshdeep Singh Kler condemned the threatening behavior while simultaneously questioning the absence of preventive measures during Randhawa's previous role overseeing prison administration. Kler highlighted that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had been making public threats during that period and accused Congress leadership of enabling such criminal activities to continue unchecked.

Local police superintendent Suhail Qasim Mir of Batala district verified two distinct incidents connected to this matter. The first involves menacing commentary posted on a social media video shared by Randhawa's son Uday on Instagram. Investigators have traced the account responsible and requested additional information from the platform, though they caution it remains premature to establish the gangster's direct involvement.

A second incident involved gunfire at a commercial establishment called Dastoor-e-Dastan located in Fatehgarh Churian area. A single bullet was discharged from a .32 caliber firearm, however the intended target appears unrelated to the MP's son. Law enforcement officials believe these two occurrences may be independent events.

In light of these concerning developments, protective measures have been intensified around the parliamentarian's residential property, while his son's personal security detail has received instructions to maintain heightened vigilance and readiness.