Guv calls on youth to take lead in climate action

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Conference of Youth (OCOY) 2025 began at ASBM University here on Sunday with a call for youth-led climate action and innovation. Inaugurated by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, the three-day flagship event of the Youth4Water Plus campaign is being attended by over 800 youth change-makers, climate advocates and experts from Odisha and other places. In his address, the Governor called upon the youth to lead in climate action, innovation and sustainable living.

“Odisha is proud of a generation of youth who are conscious, committed and courageous. You are rooted in tradition and ready to lead in innovation,” he said. The Governor urged the people to become “the architects of Viksit Bharat@2047.”

“Your climate action is not just activism. It is patriotism. The world doesn’t need spectators. It needs leaders. Let this be your moment,” he added.

ASBM Founder and President Biswajeet Pattanayak said OCOY 3.0 is not just an event, it is a movement to equip and inspire the next climate leaders. “If leadership is about shaping the

future, then climate leadership is about ensuring that the future exists. We are the first generation to fully understand the damage we are doing to our planet and the last generation with the power to stop it,” he said.

William Hanlon, Jr., Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Odisha, emphasised the importance of young people’s involvement. “What we witness here today is not just an event. It is the spirit of youth

leadership in action,” Hanlon said.

The dignitaries who attended the event were: K S Pradeep, IFS, Director (Environment)-cum-Special Secretary, government of Odisha; environmentalist Arun Krishnamurthy; global youth climate advocate Johann Hoschtialek; Sujit Mahapatra, Advisor, Youth4Water Plus & Founder, Bakul Foundation; and Blorin Mohanty, Director, Youth4Water Plus.